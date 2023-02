New Suit - ERISA

Nixon Peabody filed an interpleader complaint Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of beverage distributor Windmill Distributing Co. The suit, which names the Estate of Shree Ramesh Ramrattan and other claimants, concerns an ERISA dispute involving death benefit claims. The case is 2:23-cv-01407, Windmill Distributing Company, L.P. v. Jaigobind et al.

Property & Casualty

February 22, 2023, 6:19 PM