Who Got The Work

Stephen J. Zralek of Spencer Fane and Katherine M. Anderson of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz have entered appearances for Sprint Corp., Dr. Ben Abdu, Dr. Green Colvin and other defendants, respectively, in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The case was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Nov. 1 in Tennessee Western District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark S. Norris, is 2:22-cv-02754, Windless v. Avergis et al.