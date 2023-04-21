New Suit - Employment

3M, the producer of Post-It notes and other consumer and industrial goods, was sued Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Formerfedsgroup.com and Barnes Law on behalf of a former service consultant who claims that she was terminated after requesting a religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01531, Windish v. 3M Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 21, 2023, 4:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Amy L Windish

Plaintiffs

Formerfedsgroup.Com LLC

defendants

3M Company

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination