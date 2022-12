New Suit

Thompson Hine filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Windhaven Condominium Association. The complaint, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a fire, targets the Insurance Co. of Greater New York. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07168, Windhaven Condominium Association v. The Insurance Company of Greater New York.

Insurance

December 20, 2022, 5:58 PM