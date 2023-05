Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Law Office of Julie E. Vaicius on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Fire Insurance, Equipmentshare.com and Johnnie A. Griffin to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Gregorio Chafin on behalf of Amber Windham. The case is 5:23-cv-00603, Windham v. Hartford Fire Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

May 05, 2023, 7:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Amber Windham

defendants

Hartford Fire Insurance Co

Equipmentshare.com Inc.

Johnnie A Griffin

defendant counsels

Law Office Of Julie E Vaicius

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision