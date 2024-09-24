Wind Energy Could Be Bad for the Health, Federal Lawsuit Cla...

News From Law.com

A company that plans to construct a wind energy project off the coast of New Jersey has been hit with a suit claiming that the noise it produces will violate local ordinances and constitute a private nuisance. The plaintiffs, a group of residents living along the shore and an organization called Save Long Beach Island, seek to halt the wind generation project, which calls for up to 200 turbines to be constructed approximately 8.7 miles off the coast of Atlantic and Ocean counties.

Energy

September 24, 2024, 3:50 PM