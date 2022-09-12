New Suit

RSUI Group, a subsidiary of Alleghany, and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Monday in Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, over damages stemming from Hurricane Sally, was filed by Conchin Cole Jordan & Sherrod and Taylor Martino Rowan on behalf of Wind Drift Condominium Owners' Association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00360, Wind Drift Condominium Owners' Association Inc. v. Ventus Risk Management et al.

September 12, 2022, 7:49 PM