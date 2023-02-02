New Suit - Copyright

Dorsey & Whitney filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Hong Kong-based Wind Chaser Technology Ltd., the developer of a free app that features daily prayer, Bible text and trivia. The suit brings claims against Tao Hua, d/b/a DailyBible, for the defendant's alleged use of substantially similar graphic displays in its Bible app. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00493, Wind Chaser Technology Limited v. Hua.

Internet & Social Media

February 02, 2023, 8:14 PM