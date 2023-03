Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against PG&E and Janae Valencia to California Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination and retaliation, was filed by attorney Jerome Anthony Clay Jr. Esq. on behalf of Latasha M. Wince. The case is 2:23-cv-00385, Wince v. Pacific Gas and Electric Company.