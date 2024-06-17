Who Got The Work

Richard Rusak and Nicole Bella Habina of Cole, Scott & Kissane have entered appearances for Courtney L. Day and Port Everglades Launch Service, Inc. in a pending lawsuit over property damage. The court action, filed May 2 in Florida Southern District Court by Victor A. Ruiz PA on behalf of Winblock Limited, accuses the defendants of the negligent towing operation of the plaintiff's superyacht, resulting in damages upwards of $600,000. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Melissa Damian, is 0:24-cv-60738, Winblock Limited v. Port Everglades Launch Service, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 17, 2024, 1:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Winblock Limited

Plaintiffs

Victor A. Ruiz, P.A.

defendants

Courtney L Day

Courtney L. Day

Port Everglades Launch Service Inc.

Port Everglades Launch Service, Inc.

defendant counsels

Nicole Bella Habina

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product