Richard Rusak and Nicole Bella Habina of Cole, Scott & Kissane have entered appearances for Courtney L. Day and Port Everglades Launch Service, Inc. in a pending lawsuit over property damage. The court action, filed May 2 in Florida Southern District Court by Victor A. Ruiz PA on behalf of Winblock Limited, accuses the defendants of the negligent towing operation of the plaintiff's superyacht, resulting in damages upwards of $600,000. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Melissa Damian, is 0:24-cv-60738, Winblock Limited v. Port Everglades Launch Service, Inc. et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
June 17, 2024, 1:14 PM