Richard D. Rusak of Cole, Scott & Kissane has entered an appearance for Port Everglades Launch Service Inc. and Courtney L. Day in a pending lawsuit for claims related to a cruise or marine vessel. The complaint was filed Feb. 17 in Florida Southern District Court by the Stratford Law Firm on behalf of Winblock Ltd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas, is 0:23-cv-60325, Winblock Limited v. Port Everglades Launch Service, Inc. et al.
April 03, 2023, 8:09 AM