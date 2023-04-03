Who Got The Work

Richard D. Rusak of Cole, Scott & Kissane has entered an appearance for Port Everglades Launch Service Inc. and Courtney L. Day in a pending lawsuit for claims related to a cruise or marine vessel. The complaint was filed Feb. 17 in Florida Southern District Court by the Stratford Law Firm on behalf of Winblock Ltd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas, is 0:23-cv-60325, Winblock Limited v. Port Everglades Launch Service, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 03, 2023, 8:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Winblock Limited

Plaintiffs

Stratford Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Courtney L Day

Port Everglades Launch Service, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel