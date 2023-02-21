Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dean, Ringers, Morgan & Lawton on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Vitas Healthcare, a provider of hospice care, to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after taking short-term disability leave for her anxiety and was not offered a remedy to her reported pay discrepancy issues. The case is 3:23-cv-00186, Wims v. Vitas Healthcare Corporation.

Health Care

February 21, 2023, 4:51 AM