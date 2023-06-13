Counsel at Rolf Goffman Martin Lang on Tuesday removed a nursing home neglect lawsuit against medical provider Montefiore and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Mishkind Kulwicki Law on behalf of the Estate of Vivian C. Wilson. According to the complaint, the defendants negligently allowed Wilson to be exposed to COVID-19, resulting in her death. The defendants are also represented by Tucker Ellis; Bonezzi, Switzer, Polito & Hupp; and Bricker Graydon LLP. The case is 1:23-cv-01186, Wimberly v. Montefiore et al.
Health Care
June 13, 2023, 3:30 PM