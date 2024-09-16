Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Vincent Gunter has entered an appearance for Midea America Corp. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit was filed Aug. 2 in Arkansas Western District Court by the Keith Law Group and Johnson Becker on behalf of a minor child who sustained injuries from an alleged defective 'Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks, is 5:24-cv-05165, Wilson v. WalMart, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 16, 2024, 12:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Clinton Wilson, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Keith Law Group

Defendants

WalMart, Inc.

Midea America Corporation

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Quattlebaum Grooms & Tull

Nature of Claim: 365/over product liability claims