Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against TSC Account Receivable Solutions to California Northern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by Delta Law Group on behalf of Damon Wilson. The case is 3:22-cv-04977, Wilson v. TSC Account Receivable Solutions.

California

August 31, 2022, 3:48 PM