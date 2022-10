Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Friday removed a consumer lawsuit against SiteOne Landscape Supply to California Central District Court. The suit, concerning a dispute over invoice credit, was filed pro se by Isaac Wilson. The case is 5:22-cv-01853, Wilson v. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. et al.

Wholesalers

October 21, 2022, 1:57 PM