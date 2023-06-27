Shell, the global oil and gas giant, and other defendants were sued Monday in Texas Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by SL Law and Siri & Glimstad on behalf of a maintenance supervisor who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking a religious exemption from the defendant’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00197, Wilson v. Shell Oil Company et al.
Energy
June 27, 2023, 4:30 AM