New Suit - Employment

Shell, the global oil and gas giant, and other defendants were sued Monday in Texas Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by SL Law and Siri & Glimstad on behalf of a maintenance supervisor who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking a religious exemption from the defendant’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00197, Wilson v. Shell Oil Company et al.

Energy

June 27, 2023, 4:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Gary Wilson

Plaintiffs

Sl Law PLLC

defendants

Shell Oil Company

Shell Energy Resources Company

Shell Exploration and Production Company

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination