Lauren G. Goetzl of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for EmployBridge LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The action was filed Feb. 21 in North Carolina Western District Court by the McAdoo Law Group on behalf of an employee who claims that she was sexually assaulted by another employee. Co-defendant Polypore International LP is represented by Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell, is 3:23-cv-00102, Wilson v. Polypore International, LP et al.

April 08, 2023, 2:27 PM

