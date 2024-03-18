Who Got The Work

Kristen Pence Evans and Christopher J. Gnaedig of Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson have entered appearances for Oklahoma City Housing Authority in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed Feb. 2 in Oklahoma Western District Court by Hammons Hurst & Associates on behalf of an assistant executive director who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after being asked to be present at a discrminatory hearing meeting for another employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jodi W. Dishman, is 5:24-cv-00128, Wilson v. Oklahoma City Housing Authority.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

March 18, 2024, 10:41 AM

