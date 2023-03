New Suit - Copyright

Netflix was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Missouri Western District Court over its hit show 'Outer Banks.' The lawsuit, filed by the Simon Law Firm on behalf of author Jeffrey D. Wilson, alleges that Outer Banks uses similar themes to the plaintiff's copyrighted 'Queen Anne���s Revenge' without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04058, Wilson v. Netflix, Inc.

March 22, 2023, 4:33 PM

