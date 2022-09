Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGlinchey Stafford on Friday removed a lawsuit against Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by attorney Andre D. Robinson on behalf of Greta Wilson. The case is 2:22-cv-03564, Wilson v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

September 30, 2022, 1:05 PM