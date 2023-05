New Suit - Employment

BNSF Railway, Amtrak and the estate of Rocky Norby were hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Monday in Montana District Court. The suit was filed by the Bremseth Law Firm on behalf of an Amtrak employee who was allegedly injured when a train collided with a motor vehicle. The case is 4:23-cv-00025, Wilson v. National Passenger Railroad Corp. et al.

May 22, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Teresa Noelani Wilson

Plaintiffs

Bremseth Law Firm

defendants

BNSF Railway Company

National Passenger Railroad Corporation

Norby, Inc.

The Estate of Rocky Norby

defendant counsels

Hedger Friend

nature of claim: 330/for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act