New Suit

American National Insurance and Allstate subsidiary National General Assurance Company were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court case, for disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricanes Zeta and Ida, was filed by McClenny Moseley & Associates on behalf of Linda Wilson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04301, Wilson v. National General Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 28, 2022, 6:05 PM