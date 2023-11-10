Who Got The Work

Karla S. Del Pozo Garcia of Dentons has entered an appearance for National Entertainment Collectibles Association Inc., doing business as Wiz Kids, in a pending website accessibility lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 25 in New York Western District Court by Nye Stirling Hale, Miller & Sweet on behalf of Sam Wilson, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., is 1:23-cv-01013, Wilson v. National Entertainment Collectibles Association, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 10, 2023, 8:07 AM

