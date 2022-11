Who Got The Work

Jefferson R. Tillery and Sara B. Kuebel of Jones Walker have stepped in to defend Marquette Transportation Company in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims related to a marine vessel. The suit was filed Oct. 7 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Saunders & Chabert on behalf of Chartaries Wilson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe, is 2:22-cv-03765, Wilson v. Marquette Transportation Company, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

November 21, 2022, 10:43 AM