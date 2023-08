Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Lear, a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical systems, to Indiana Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged discrimination on the basis of race and sexual orientation, was filed by Myers Smith Wallace on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-00337, Wilson v. Lear Corporation.

Automotive

August 07, 2023, 3:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Nicole D Wilson

defendants

Lear Corporation

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation