New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Heisner Enterprises Partnership, doing business as McDonald's, Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged race- and age-based employment discrimination, was filed on behalf of Stephanie Wilson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:22-cv-81882, Wilson v. Heisner Enterprises Partnership.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 02, 2022, 5:03 PM