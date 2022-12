Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Spencer Fane on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against wellness spa company vIVe Hydration Therapy and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Calciano Pierro PLLC on behalf of Carissa M. Wilson. The case is 8:22-cv-02889, Wilson v. GRHT, Inc. d/b/a Vive Hydration Therapy et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 21, 2022, 2:29 PM