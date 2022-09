Who Got The Work

Geico Indemnity Company has turned to lawyer Brooks G. Severson of Fleeson, Gooing, Coulson & Kitch to fend off a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was filed July 28 in Kansas District Court by Bull Attorneys on behalf of Keith D. Wilson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Toby Crouse, is 6:22-cv-01166, Wilson v. Geico Indemnity Company.