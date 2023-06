Who Got The Work

Christine M. Costantino of Seyfarth Shaw has entered an appearance for Elevance Health, formally know as Anthem, and other defendants in a pending race-based employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed pro se on May 5 in Virginia Eastern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jamar K. Walker, is 2:23-cv-00193, Wilson v. Elevance Health, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 19, 2023, 7:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Winter Wilson

defendants

Elevance Health, Inc.

Anna Wilson

Deborah Hensley

Teresa Skaggs

Theresa Peterson

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination