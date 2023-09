Who Got The Work

Kevin Roberts of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Dohrn Transfer Company in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination based on race. The suit was filed Aug. 10 in Indiana Southern District Court by Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer on behalf of a former line haul driver. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew P. Brookman, is 3:23-cv-00120, Wilson v. Dohrn Transfer Company, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

September 25, 2023, 10:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Antone Wilson

Plaintiffs

Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer LLC

defendants

Dohrn Transfer Company, LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination