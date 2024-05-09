Who Got The Work

Venable partner G. Stewart Webb Jr. has entered an appearance for Medical Properties Trust and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit centered on a recapitalization transaction with Prospect Medical Holdings. The action, filed Feb. 21 in Maryland District Court by Tydings & Rosenberg and Gainey McKenna & Egleston on behalf of Charles Wilson, contends that members of Medical Properties' board concealed that the transaction was subject to regulatory approval and was placed on hold by the State of California. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher, is 1:24-cv-00527, Wilson v. Dawson et al.

Health Care

May 09, 2024, 12:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Charles Wilson

Plaintiffs

Tydings And Rosenberg Llp

defendants

C. Reynolds Thompson, III

Caterina A. Mozingo

D. Paul Sparks, Jr.

Edward K. Aldag, Jr.

Elizabeth N. Pitman

Emily W. Murphy

G. Steven Dawson

J. Kevin Hanna

Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Michael G. Stewart

R. Steven Hamner

defendant counsels

Venable

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims