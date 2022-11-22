Who Got The Work

CoreCivic d/b/a Northeast Ohio Correctional Center and David Bobby have tapped lawyer Timothy J. Bojanowski of Struck Love Bojanowski & Acedo to defend a pending sexual assault lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 8 in Ohio Northern District Court by Kovoor Law on behalf of Jessica Ann Wilson, accuses the defendants of negligence in properly staffing and supervising facility staff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Benita Y. Pearson, is 4:22-cv-01811, Wilson v. CoreCivic, Inc. dba Northeast Ohio Correctional Center et al.

Government

November 22, 2022, 6:44 AM