Who Got The Work

Michael K. Grimaldi, Jon P. Kardassakis and Daniel Segal from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have entered appearances for ColourPop Cosmetics in a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Bursor & Fisher, alleges that ColourPop's eyeshadow palettes and eyeliner products contain unsafe color additives. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kandis A. Westmore, is 4:22-cv-05198, Wilson v. ColourPop Cosmetics, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 27, 2022, 7:10 AM