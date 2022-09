New Suit - Consumer Class Action

ColourPop Cosmetics was hit with a consumer class action on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, alleges that ColourPop's eyeshadow palettes and eyeliner products contain unsafe color additives. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05198, Wilson v. ColourPop Cosmetics LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 12, 2022, 5:54 PM