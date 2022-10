Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGlinchey Stafford on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Carrington Mortgage Services to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, over a disputed loan default, was filed by Gibbs Travis on behalf of Corey Wilson. The case is 3:22-cv-00608, Wilson v. Carrington Mortgage Services LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

October 14, 2022, 7:46 PM