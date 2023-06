News From Law.com

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has hired Curt Blake, the co-founder and former CEO of Spaceflight, to co-lead a NewSpace industry group.Blake joined the firm as senior of counsel, based in Seattle, after serving as the CEO of Spaceflight, the largest provider of integrated launch services and leading provider of orbital transfer vehicles for small satellites, for about 11 years.

Legal Services

June 15, 2023, 9:00 AM

nature of claim: /