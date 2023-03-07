Wilson Sonsini Evolves Neuron Platform, Taking First Step to...

News From Law.com

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, furthering its mission to streamline legal needs across a company's life cycle, unveiled on Tuesday a new startup financing module on its software platform for emerging companies.The platform, called Neuron, has advanced since its launch in mid-2021, from handling business incorporation to hiring and governance needs. Tackling financings was a natural next step in the platform's evolution, though it won't be the last, according to Wilson Sonsini chief innovation officer David Wang.

