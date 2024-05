News From Law.com

On Tuesday, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati announced the launch of a generative artificial intelligence-powered commercial contracting tool, becoming one of the first law firms to bring agentic AI to its clients. Agentic AI is one of the latest techniques in the realm of generative AI, and one that is more accurate, explainable and predictable, David Wang, chief innovation officer at Wilson Sonsini told Legaltech News.

AI & Automation

May 14, 2024, 6:28 PM

nature of claim: /