The Court of Chancery on Tuesday named Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati associate Nora M. Crawford the winner of the second Attorney ad Litem Service Award. Crawford, whose practice is focused on corporate governance litigation and counseling, has worked on a pro bono basis as an attorney ad litem for three years, handling a total of nine cases.

December 05, 2023, 3:31 PM

