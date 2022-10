New Suit

T.J. Maxx was slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Wednesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Edward G. White III on behalf of Shaquonna Locke and Alvin Wilson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00352, Wilson et al v. TJX Companies Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 05, 2022, 2:31 PM