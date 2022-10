Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Franden, Farris, Quillin, Goodnight, Roberts & Ward on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Schneider National, a transportation and logistics company, and Bruce Reneau to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Zurawik Law Firm on behalf of Tim Wilson. The case is 4:22-cv-00445, Wilson et al v. Reneau et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 13, 2022, 7:32 PM