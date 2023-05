Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed pro se by John Wilson on behalf of himself and Jacqueline Wilson. The case is 2:23-cv-00805, Wilson et al v. JPMorgan Chase Bank NA et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 30, 2023, 6:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Jacqueline Wilson

John Wilson

defendants

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA

Quality Loan Service Corp of Washington

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

Quality Loan Service Corp

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action