Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease filed an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Ohio Southern District Court against Greenpro Commercial Sod and Seed. The suit was brought on behalf of the Ohio Operating Engineers Health and Welfare Plan and other plaintiffs seeking an audit of books and records, as well as payment of interest owed and unpaid pension fund contributions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01395, Wilson et al v. Greenpro Commercial Sod and Seed, LLC.
Agriculture
April 21, 2023, 6:40 PM