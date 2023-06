New Suit - Wrongful Death

Chevron, ConocoPhillips and Marathon Oil were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Falcon Law Firm on behalf of the estate of a Tuboscope employee who contracted colon cancer and died allegedly due to exposure to radiation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02297, Wilson et al v. BP Products North America, Inc. et al.

Energy

June 30, 2023, 5:30 PM

Flowers Wilson

Tanya Wilson

Tyran Wilson

Falcon Law Firm

Chevron USA Inc

ConocoPhillips Company

Marathon Oil Company

BP Products North America, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims