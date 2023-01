New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Booz Allen Hamilton was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court over fees charged through Recreation.gov. The lawsuit, brought by Tycko & Zavareei, accuses the defendant of charging excessive 'junk fees' for access to federal recreational lands and national parks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00043, Wilson et al v. Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc.

Business Services

January 11, 2023, 6:06 PM