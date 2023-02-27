Who Got The Work

Pryor Cashman partners Ross M. Bagley and Ilene S. Farkas have stepped in to defend BMG Rights Management (US) LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed Jan. 12 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Michael D. Steger on behalf of the Estate of Ronnie J. Wilson and other plaintiffs, accuses BMG of failing to pay the plaintiffs royalties for their co-writing contributions to the 2014 'Uptown Funk' hit originally credited to singer Bruno Mars and producer Mark Ronson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero, is 1:23-cv-00281, Wilson et al v. BMG Rights Management (US) LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 27, 2023, 5:50 AM