Boeing was hit with a trade secret and copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The court action, brought by Friedman Rubin and other plaintiff firms on behalf of Wilson Aerospace, accuses the defendant of breaching its nondisclosure and proprietary information agreements with Wilson. The suit further contends that the theft resulted in mismatching component designs which resulted in 'inferior' products for tighten fittings and valves. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00847, Wilson Aerospace LLC v. The Boeing Company Inc.

June 07, 2023, 12:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Wilson Aerospace LLC

Plaintiffs

Friedman Rubin (bremerton)

defendants

The Boeing Company Inc

