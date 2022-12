Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Big Tex Trailers to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly defective axle, was filed by the Roderick Van Daniel Law Firm on behalf of Wils of Faith Freight Uniters. The case is 2:22-cv-01547, Wils of Faith Freight Uniters LLC v. Big Tex Trailer World Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 09, 2022, 7:35 PM