New Suit - Contract

Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit concerning an over $7 million loan Friday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Wilmington Trust. The suit pursues claims against Aron Puretz, guarantor of the loan on behalf of third party Apex Sierra Hermosa, which filed for bankruptcy last November. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00017, Wilmington Trust, National Association v. Puretz.

Banking & Financial Services

January 06, 2023, 7:05 PM